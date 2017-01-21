Avalanche's first-year coach holding up through the nightmarish season

In June, Jared Bednar held aloft the Calder Cup, celebrating winning an American Hockey League title as a coach with the Cleveland-based Lake Erie Monsters, and he soon was rewarded with a new two-year contract to continue with the Columbus Blue Jackets' affiliate. Previously, he had raised the ECHL's Kelly Cup, twice as a player and once as a head coach with the Charleston-based South Carolina Stingrays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.