Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks MacKinnnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche over Blackhawks 2-1 Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hhtNnQ Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, celebrates with teammates right wing Patrick Kane, left, and left wing Artemi Panarin, right, after a goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.