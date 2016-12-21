In the Hunt for an NHL roster spot
To read the headlines, every Maple Ridge hockey fan's favourite St. Louis Blue is making the most of his latest twirl in the NHL: Hunt was called up for a Dec. 9 game against the New Jersey Devils, and promptly put up a goal and three assists in four games with the Blues. The offensive defenceman has now played 25 games through several cups of coffee in the NHL over the past four seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC