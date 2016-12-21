Flyers hold off Avalanche 4-3 for 10t...

Flyers hold off Avalanche 4-3 for 10th straight win

Monday Dec 19

Wayne Simmonds handed his own stick to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the middle of a late onslaught by the Colorado Avalanche and continued to try to block shots with his body. It was the kind of all-out effort the Philadelphia Flyers needed to preserve their longest winning streak in 31 years.

