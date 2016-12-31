Bantering Points: 12/31/16
The Rangers find themselves in Colorado, where the good guys prevailed as recently as two weeks ago, as they'll take on John Mitchell and the Avalanche at 8:00 tonight. After defeating the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night, New York will finish it's road trip against the NHL's cellar dwellers later today before heading home for the new year.
