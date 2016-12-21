Backlund, Gaudreau score 2 goals each...

Backlund, Gaudreau score 2 goals each as Flames top Avs

Mikael Backlund scored two of Calgary's four goals in the second period and also had an assist, and the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night. Johnny Gaudreau also had two goals and an assist for the Flames.

