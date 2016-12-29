Avalanche's Jarome Iginla closing in ...

Avalanche's Jarome Iginla closing in on Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic

21 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Jarome Iginla entered Thursday's game against Dallas with just five goals in 34 games, and on pace to produce his fewest goals since he had 13 as a second-year pro in 1997-98. The Avalanche right winger, however, could still finish his 20th NHL season ahead of first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer's Steve Yzerman and Joe Sakic in two major categories.

Chicago, IL

