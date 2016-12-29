Avalanche's Jarome Iginla closing in on Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic
Jarome Iginla entered Thursday's game against Dallas with just five goals in 34 games, and on pace to produce his fewest goals since he had 13 as a second-year pro in 1997-98. The Avalanche right winger, however, could still finish his 20th NHL season ahead of first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer's Steve Yzerman and Joe Sakic in two major categories.
