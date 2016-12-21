Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov making progress, slow progress, but progress nonetheless
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar Friday said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who hasn't been available since a Dec. 22 loss to Toronto because of groin muscle issues, is making progress toward a return. "We expect him back on the ice in the next couple of days," Bednar said after practice at Family Sports Center.
