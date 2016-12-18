Avalanche allows back-to-back goals early in third in loss at Jets
The Avs showed little jump in the first two periods and then gave up goals 69 seconds apart off bad turnovers early in the third, eventually falling 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. It was Colorado's third consecutive loss and 10th in its last 12 outings, although two of those setbacks were in extra time.
