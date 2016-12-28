At 21, Nikita Zadorov learning on the job with Avalanche - sometimes the hard way

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri, center, is checked after by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov, of Russia, after shooting as Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov, also of Russia, makes the stop in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Denver. Erik Johnson , the Avalanche's best defenseman who also is a mainstay on special teams and averages 22 minutes of ice time, suffered a broken fibula against on Dec. 3. That was in the final game of an 0-4-1 homestand that was the beginning of a home-ice winless streak that now has reached nine games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.