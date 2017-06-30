Vegas acquires center Marcus Kruger i...

Vegas acquires center Marcus Kruger in trade with Blackhawks

23 hrs ago

Two weeks after not selecting Kruger in the NHL expansion draft, Vegas gave up undisclosed future considerations to acquire the two-time Stanley Cup-winner in a trade with the Blackhawks on Sunday. Used primarily as a checking-line forward, Kruger had five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 70 games last season.

Chicago, IL

