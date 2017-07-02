Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price could be in town

Carey Price signs eight-year extension with Canadiens Carey Price will be with the Canadiens through at least the 2025-26 season Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2ueFd01 The Montreal Canadiens have locked up goalie Carey Price, their most important player, to a contract that will last until 2026, the team announced Sunday. The eight-year deal that will begin in the 2018-19 season is worth an average of $10.5 million per season, according to reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.