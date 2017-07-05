In supporting McDavid, Oilers face bi...

In supporting McDavid, Oilers face bigger cap tests than Pens, Blackhawks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Remarkably, that $12.5 million cap hit is actually a big break for the Oilers, as McDavid could've justifiably demanded more. Either way, what's next? GM Peter Chiarelli gave the "no-comment" treatment when asked about Leon Draisaitl , instead praising McDavid for "caring about his teammates."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,792 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC