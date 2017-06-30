Connor McDavid's $100 million extensi...

Connor McDavid's $100 million extension changes the NHL's contract landscape

Next season, Connor McDavid will be the NHL's highest paid player when his newly announced eight year, $100 million extension kicks in. Amazingly, it seemed that the originally reported AAV of $13.25M per season was "too high" for McDavid's liking.

