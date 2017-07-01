Chicago Blackhawks Top 100- #96 Troy Brouwer
It's a fun way to pass the time and take a stroll down memory lane looking back at our favorite Blackhawks. For very current Chicago Blackhawks fans, I assume the first thought of seeing the name Troy Brouwer is that he scored the game winning goal in Game #7 for the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC