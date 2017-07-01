Chicago Blackhawks Hope Their System Can Reignite New Veterans

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired a slew of low-cost veterans Saturday at the start of the NHL free agency period hoping to find value in declining players Before Richard Panik was acquired by the Blackhawks in 2016, the 2009 2nd round pick's career-high in points was 17. He played two seasons with the Lightning and one season with the Leafs, going back and forth between the American Hockey League and the NHL. The 6'1 200 pound winger had the size and potential for success, but it was possible he wasn't given the right platform to succeed.

