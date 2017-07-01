Chicago Blackhawks Hope Their System Can Reignite New Veterans
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired a slew of low-cost veterans Saturday at the start of the NHL free agency period hoping to find value in declining players Before Richard Panik was acquired by the Blackhawks in 2016, the 2009 2nd round pick's career-high in points was 17. He played two seasons with the Lightning and one season with the Leafs, going back and forth between the American Hockey League and the NHL. The 6'1 200 pound winger had the size and potential for success, but it was possible he wasn't given the right platform to succeed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC