Chicago Blackhawks Hope Their System ...

Chicago Blackhawks Hope Their System Can Reignite New Veterans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blackhhawk up

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired a slew of low-cost veterans Saturday at the start of the NHL free agency period hoping to find value in declining players Before Richard Panik was acquired by the Blackhawks in 2016, the 2009 2nd round pick's career-high in points was 17. He played two seasons with the Lightning and one season with the Leafs, going back and forth between the American Hockey League and the NHL. The 6'1 200 pound winger had the size and potential for success, but it was possible he wasn't given the right platform to succeed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,614 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC