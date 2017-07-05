Chicago Blackhawks Grades: Tomas Jurco Wins Another Look

When Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman traded a 2017 third-round draft pick to Detroit for winger Tomas Jurco back on Feb. 24, expectations were muted for a high end talent who failed to click over three seasons with the Red Wings. When Jurco struggled to produce over 13 games with the Blackhawks, Bowman's low-risk experiment seemed a bust.

