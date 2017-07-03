Chicago Blackhawks: Full steam ahead
The Chicago Blackhawks have continued full steam ahead with the changes to their team and picked up some more familiar faces this week, as well as some new additions. They've been looking to add depth to their forward lineup, as well as looking to strength their defense and with their newest members signed on, they just might have a chance at completing those tasks.
