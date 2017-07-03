Chicago Blackhawks Are Still Stanley Cup Contenders

From Big trades, to hosting the NHL Entry Draft, to making critical roster moves in the opening 48 hours of NHL Free Agency, the Blackhawks are going to be a very different organization on October 5th than they were on April 20th. The one thing that won't be different are the expectations that the Blackhawks fan community and franchise will set for the 2017-18 season and beyond.

