Carolina picks up C Marcus Kruger in trade with Vegas

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Marcus Kruger from the Vegas Golden Knights, the forward's second trade in three days. In the deal announced Tuesday, the Golden Knights picked up Carolina's fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Chicago, IL

