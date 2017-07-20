Blackhawks trade Marcus Kruger to Veg...

Blackhawks trade Marcus Kruger to Vegas Golden Knights

Chicago Tribune

The Blackhawks needed to get under the NHL 's salary cap and to do that, the Hawks traded center Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights, the team annoucned Sunday In return, will receive "future considerations" from the Knights, according to the team. But the Hawks get the most important thing they need out of this trade -- Kruger's salary off their books.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Chicago, IL

