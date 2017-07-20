Blackhawks trade Marcus Kruger to Vegas Golden Knights
The Blackhawks needed to get under the NHL 's salary cap and to do that, the Hawks traded center Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights, the team annoucned Sunday In return, will receive "future considerations" from the Knights, according to the team. But the Hawks get the most important thing they need out of this trade -- Kruger's salary off their books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC