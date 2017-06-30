Blackhawks sign goaltender Jean Franc...

Blackhawks sign goaltender Jean Francois Berube

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

Continuing their foray into the free agent market, the Chicago Blackhawks added to their goaltending depth by signing Jean-Francois Berube to a two-year deal, reportedly worth $1.5 million total , an annual cap hit of $750,000. Another younger player, Berube will turn 26 on July 13. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,652 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC