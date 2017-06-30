Blackhawks sign goaltender Jean Francois Berube

Continuing their foray into the free agent market, the Chicago Blackhawks added to their goaltending depth by signing Jean-Francois Berube to a two-year deal, reportedly worth $1.5 million total , an annual cap hit of $750,000. Another younger player, Berube will turn 26 on July 13. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft .

