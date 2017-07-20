Blackhawks sign forward Lance Bouma t...

Blackhawks sign forward Lance Bouma to one-year deal

7 hrs ago

Bouma, 27, had spent his entire 304-game NHL career with the Calgary Flames , the same team that drafted him in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft . He appeared in 61 games for the Flames last season, totaling three goals and four assists.

Chicago, IL

