Blackhawks' Kane 'pretty emotional' after Panarin trade

In an interview with "Hockey Central" on SportsNet on Friday, Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane said he was "pretty emotional" when he found out that Artemi Panarin had been traded to Columbus last week. "I think I'd be sitting here lying to you if my first reaction was pretty emotional," Kane said.

