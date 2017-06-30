Blackhawks 'closer to a deal' with Er...

Blackhawks 'closer to a deal' with Erik Gustafsson, per report

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who spent all of last season playing in the AHL with the Rockford Ice Hogs, is "closer to a deal" with the Hawks , according to The Athletic's Scott Powers. Gustaffson was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft , but never signed with the team.

