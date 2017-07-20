2017 NHL free agency: Grading the Bla...

2017 NHL free agency: Grading the Blackhawks' signings on the 1st day

11 hrs ago

The Chicago Blackhawks made five signings on the first day of NHL free agency, highlighted by the return of veteran Patrick Sharp on a potential bargain deal. He took just $800,000 in base salary and $200,000 in potential bonuses to come back to his old stomping grounds.

Chicago, IL

