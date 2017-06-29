Will McDavid's $106M deal break the Oilers?

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is poised to break the bank on his second contract, as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports his new deal will net him $106 million over eight years, one of the richest contracts in NHL history. McDavid still has one year left on his entry-level deal, and this mega-contract would kick in for 2018-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.