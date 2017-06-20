What are the Blackhawks getting in ne...

What are the Blackhawks getting in new backup goaltender Anton Forsberg?

It's been one week since Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman grabbed the attention of the hockey world by swapping Brandon Saad and Artemi Panarin as part of a four-player, two-pick trade last Friday. The Hawks also sent Tyler Motte and their 2017 sixth-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets , receiving the Blue Jackets' 2018 fifth-round pick and goaltender Anton Forsberg .

