Vegas Golden Knights may get franchise goalie, young roster
In this Dec. 23, 2016, file photo, Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault clears the puck from behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Sunrise, Fla. The Golden Knights could land Marchessault in their expansion draft on Wednesday, June 22. less FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2016, file photo, Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault clears the puck from behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in ... more FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk controls the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, in Glendale, Ariz.
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
