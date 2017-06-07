United Center Taps Tegile IntelliFlash to Enhance Experience for Sports Fans

Tegile Systems , the leading provider of flash-driven storage arrays for databases, virtualized server and virtual desktop environments, today announced that United Center is implementing Tegile's IntelliFlash HD to create an improved fan experience with real-time scores and analysis on the video scoreboard. As a result, United Center's video production team is able to power a key aspect necessary to create a better stadium experience for more than 23,000 fans per game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.