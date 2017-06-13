Toronto Maple Leafs: No to a Trade W/...

Toronto Maple Leafs: No to a Trade W/ the Chicago Blackhawks

I've been reading a fair bit on the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially poking interest in a Blackhawks defender or two. Their age alone should be sufficient reason to not venture into the idea and besides the fact, both carry a large cap hit, not to mention the no moment clause in both contracts.

