Toews Voices Opposition to Paris Accord Withdrawal
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has become known for his quiet demeanor in the locker room and on the ice, but when it comes to environmental matters, the captain continues to loudly voice his opinion. In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, Toews took aim at the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement.
