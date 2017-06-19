Toews shocked after roster remake; Ch...

Toews shocked after roster remake; Chicago Blackhawks draft D-man

Read more: Daily Herald

Jonathan Toews is among the most composed athletes on the planet, but when a day like Friday happens and the Blackhawks completely remake their roster, even he is a bit stumped. "I don't know what to think," Toews said as he met the media just moments after announcing the Hawks' first-round pick with Patrick Kane on the NHL Draft stage at the United Center.

Chicago, IL

