The end of an era: Cook County clerk David Orr reportedly won't run again, and other Chicago news

The end of an era: Cook County clerk David Orr reportedly won't run again

After 26 years as Cook County clerk, David Orr has announced that he will not run for reelection again, according to the Sun-Times . A fixture at City Hall since 1979, when he was first elected to the City Council, Orr was also briefly mayor for eight days after the unexpected death of Harold Washington in 1987.

