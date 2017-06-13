Scott Darling thanks Blackhawks fans, discusses battle with...

A native of Lemont, Scott Darling worked his way back from struggles with alcoholism in his early playing days to becoming a part of a Stanley Cup winning team with his hometown Blackhawks in 2015. After this season, his third as a backup, the Blackhawks traded Darling to the Carolina Hurricanes just as he was about to leave for a starting job.

