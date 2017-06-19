Rozner: Staff change just the start for Chicago Blackhawks

It wasn't much of a secret around the Blackhawks that Mike Kitchen was hard on his defensemen, a coach who generally took the fun out of going to the rink for those players who were consistently in his crosshairs. So it wasn't so much a search for a scapegoat when GM Stan Bowman fired the longtime assistant coach a few days after the Hawks were eliminated in the first round for the second straight year.

