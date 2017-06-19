Predators vs. Blackhawks Playoff Game...

Predators vs. Blackhawks Playoff Game 1 Preview: Confidence

21 hrs ago Read more: On the Forecheck

Well, it's time. Your Preds are ready for some playoff hockey! The only problem is that the playoffs consistently involve Nashville facing Chicago for what's sure to be another gritty, ugly, Patrick Kane booing, "I can't believe that just happened" series.

Chicago, IL

