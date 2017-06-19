NHL Draft preview: For pair of Spokane Chiefs, draft means chasing...
Jaret Anderson-Dolan, upper left, and Kailer Yamamoto could both be first round picks in the NHL Draft. The last time the Spokane Chiefs had two players drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft was 1997, when defenseman Brad Ference was taken 10th overall by the the Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Jones was selected 16th by the Chicago Blackhawks.
