NHL draft 2017: Winners, losers from a wild week Coyotes GM John Chayka made moves to make his team more competitive now. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2t5BsMZ The real star of the expansion draft wasn't Marc-Andre Fleury or James Neal, it was George McPhee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.