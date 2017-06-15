Must Read: Scott Darlinga s a Goodbye, Chicagoa
In his goodbye to his hometown Chicago Blackhawks, goalie Scott Darling opens up about his battle with alcoholism and the journey he took to get to the NHL. Darling was recently traded to the Carolina Hurricanes and signed a four-year contract to be the team's starting goalie.
