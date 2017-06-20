Mike Kitchen turned down coaching job with Wild, per report
Minnesota is looking for a new assistant coach under Bruce Boudreau to replace Scott Stevens, who resigned from his job with the Wild in late May. Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports that Sabres assistant coach Bob Woods, who has also coached with the Ducks and Capitals , is the frontrunner to get the gig . It's unclear why Kitchen wouldn't take the job in Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC