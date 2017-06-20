Mike Kitchen turned down coaching job...

Mike Kitchen turned down coaching job with Wild, per report

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

Minnesota is looking for a new assistant coach under Bruce Boudreau to replace Scott Stevens, who resigned from his job with the Wild in late May. Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports that Sabres assistant coach Bob Woods, who has also coached with the Ducks and Capitals , is the frontrunner to get the gig . It's unclear why Kitchen wouldn't take the job in Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC