Michael Arace: Winning will help Jackets if they want to swing deal
As soon as the Blue Jackets swung a blockbuster deal for Artemi Panarin last week, hardcore fans had to be thinking: “Panarin on the left, Alexander Wennberg in the middle and ... gee, who's on the right wing of the No. 1 line? Cam Atkinson? Nick Foligno?” And there might have been another thought wriggling around in the grey matter: “Ilya Kovalchuk is out there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC