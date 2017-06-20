Meet the New Guy: Antti Raanta, the n...

Meet the New Guy: Antti Raanta, the new starting goalie

In an offseason of change for the Coyotes , perhaps the most immediately visible one is between the pipes, where, for the first time in several seasons, there will be a name that isn't Mike Smith as the starting goalie. 28-year-old Finn Antti Raanta is the man charged with carrying the Coyotes forward in net, after several years earning his stripes in the NHL as backup to first Corey Crawford in Chicago and then Henrik Lundqvist in New York.

