Marcus Kruger, Trevor van Riemsdyk among Blackhawks left unprotected in expansion draft
Center Marcus Kruger and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk are among thsoe Blackhawks who are left unprotected in the upcoming expansion draft. The NHL revealed the protected lists for all 30 teams Sunday morning in advance of Wednesday's expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights.
