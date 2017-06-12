Leafs Links: Niklas Hjalmarsson on the move?; "I think...

Darren Dreger suggests Niklas Hjalmarsson would be moved before Brent Seabrook, Elliotte Friedman believes there's a "bomb or two" in store this offseason, Phil Kessel leads the Penguins in goal differential in back-to-back Cup win, and more in the links. Dreger: Expect a lot of trade activity over next few weeks TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger joined Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Penguins back to back Stanley Cups, what moves will be made over the next few weeks and if the Blackhawks could be set to trade one of their core defencemen.

