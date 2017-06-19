Hurricanes trade for defenseman Trevo...

Hurricanes trade for defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Canes' Viktor Stalberg , Cam Ward and Klas Dahlbeck defend the net against the Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen and Trevor van Riemsdyk during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 30, 2016. The Canes on Thursday obtained defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk from the Golden Knights, who made him one of their 30 selections in the NHL expansion draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC