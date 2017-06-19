Hurricanes trade for defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk

The Canes' Viktor Stalberg , Cam Ward and Klas Dahlbeck defend the net against the Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen and Trevor van Riemsdyk during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 30, 2016. The Canes on Thursday obtained defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk from the Golden Knights, who made him one of their 30 selections in the NHL expansion draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.