Here's how Vegas Golden Knights will go in expansion draft With picks due on Wednesday at 10 a.m., we project the roster Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tlKRNr Wednesday night's expansion draft could be a launching pad for the Vegas Golden Knights to be one of the most competitive expansion teams in NHL history. As you read this, Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee might be making a trade in advance of Wednesday's expansion draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.