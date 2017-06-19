Hawks boldly shake up roster as trades sweep NHL, overshadow draft weekend

Two days after they were swept by the Nashville Predators, general manager Stan Bowman bubbled and boiled and promised change, above all, to the Chicago Blackhawks. That change came in loud fashion Friday morning just before the start of draft weekend in Chicago with the Blackhawks dealing 2016 Calder trophy winner Artemi Panarin to Columbus in a package that brings back Brandon Saad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.