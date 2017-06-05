Gaustad not surprised by Predators' NHL run
"I'm not surprised at all," says Gaustad, the former Portland Winterhawks star from Beaverton who played his final four NHL seasons for Nashville, retiring after last season. "They started playing really well towards the end of the season, and that's what you want to do hitting the playoffs," Gaustad says.
