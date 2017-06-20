FTF Expansion Draft Game - Chicago Blackhawks
I took the Chicago Blackhawks here because I thought that may be a very interesting piece of rosterbation, especially given how it seems that every few years now they have to blow up the team in order to keep their main core together and yet still manage to make it back into strong playoff contention fairly quickly after the fact. And it certainly looks like one of these blow up years is coming soon.
